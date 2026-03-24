Star Lineup for ENTECH in May

The ENTECH Roadshow departs this May across Australia with its largest and most diverse national lineup of major brands to date.

Leading the lighting contingent are long-term ENTECH supporters Clearlight, Eventec, ULA and LSC, now strengthened by the addition of Robe to their offering.

In audio, the majority of Australia’s key distributors are represented, including Audio Brands Australia, MadisonAV, NAS, PAVT, Meyer Sound, Factory Sound (featuring new NEXO lines), Allen & Heath, QSC, Martin Audio, Turbosound, Midas, K-array, Opus, Sound and Music, Audio Logistics, and Audio Source.

Across AV, confirmed exhibitors include Barco, Epson, AVD, DQ, Qvest, Riedel, Omega Tech, The P.A. People, Soluxion Theatre Systems, Digital Signs Australia and Ledman, rounding out more than 50 stands sold nationally.

A strong majority of exhibitors will participate in the Interactive Demo Zones, with live audio, lighting and video demonstrations running throughout the event across two dedicated areas;’ a new and well-received feature.

In addition, curated ‘Tech Trains’ will guide visitors across the show floor, offering structured pathways through key exhibits and more personalised introductions to exhibitors.

Major sponsors Chameleon and NW Group have expanded their involvement with an industry-first commitment, delivering key components of the ENTECH experience, from catering and hospitality through to audiovisual education and theatre-based presentations.

Continuing its focus on innovation, ENTECH will also debut the ENTECH CONNECT platform, designed to facilitate scheduled meetings and improve engagement between exhibitors and trade visitors.

While the roadshow involves significant national logistics, organisers have actively hedged and planned for elevated fuel costs to ensure delivery certainty. The show will proceed as scheduled.

A variety of single city exhibitors are now being added, with space available at all cities.

Visitor registartion is now open and is FREE: https://entechroad.com/signup