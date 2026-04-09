Allen & Heath Reimagines Avantis with Major V2 Update and Channel/FX Expansion

Allen & Heath has announced Avantis firmware V2.0, dramatically expanding the capabilities of Avantis and Avantis Solo. Avantis V2.0 introduces comprehensive improvements for dPack-enabled systems, including a boost to channel and bus count, next-generation effects processing via the new RackUltra FX module, and expanded wireless integration and workflow possibilities.

For dPack owners, V2.0 represents a transformative upgrade to Avantis’ core capabilities. The update increases input channels from 64 to 96, expands configurable mix busses from 42 to 56, and pushes simultaneous Dyn8 processing instances from 16 to 24. These enhancements position Avantis as a versatile solution for demanding touring and festival applications where channel count and flexibility are critical.

Also joining dPack in V2.0 is CompStortion, the long-awaited DEEP emulation of the definitive hardware compressor. With a wide range of attack and release times, distortion modes, and Smash and Brit modes, CompStortion is perfect for everything from vocals and guitars to drums and mix bus compression.

The update also adds support for the new RackUltra FX module, which combines FPGA and ARM processing to bring dLive’s cutting-edge effects architecture to dPack-enabled Avantis mixers. Available as a factory-fitted option in new units, or as a service centre upgrade for existing owners, the module adds 8 RackUltra FX engines, providing access to a suite of premium effects – including reverbs, vocal processors, distortion, saturation, and harmonizers – that rival high-end plugins and hardware.

Outside of dPack, Avantis’ RF Integration has been expanded to include the Shure SLX-D wireless microphone system, which joins existing support for multiple Shure and Sennheiser systems.

Additional workflow enhancements include Smart Rotaries for quick, contextual control of processing units – including preamps, effects, Dyn8s, and PEQs – which can be enabled via SoftKey, while existing rotary control options have also been expanded. Channel Libraries now support additional parameters and mix contributions, Dyn8 units are now gangable, and channels and busses can now be unmuted from mute groups or DCAs.

“This update lifts Avantis to new heights” says Christopher Melendy, Pro Live Product Manager at Allen & Heath. “I’m extremely pleased we can offer more channels, buses, and Dyn8s to dPack, while bringing dLive-class effects processing to the platform – an astounding engineering accomplishment. Plus, V2 positions Solo as the most powerful self-contained compact mixer on the market.”

Avantis firmware V2.0 is available for download now from the Allen & Heath website. dPack is available from the Allen & Heath shop. Contact the Australian distributor of Allen & Heath, Technical Audio Group, for information about the RackUltra FX upgrade.