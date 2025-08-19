ASM’s HCWA Hoist and Control feature at Integrate

The P.A. People are excited to feature the ASM HCWA Hoist and Control Series at Integrate this month!

HIGHLY EFFICIENT SPACE SAVING SCENERY HOIST

ASM’s signature HCWA hoist was originally designed to replace the manual theatre counterweight system, with ASM engineers developing a compact, silent and versatile wire rope hoist range. This resulted in one of the slimmest hoists available on the market featuring a width of less than 200 mm* that answers to every silent and space-efficient hoisting need, making it a favourite of theatre consultants and technical directors worldwide. The HCWA has become the perfect hoist solution for new construction projects as well as renovations.

Silent drive with heavily loaded ropes

The HCWA family is up to 50% lighter than other scenery hoists, reducing forces on existing building structures while ensuring exceptionally quiet operation. Its minimal noise impact makes it ideal for theatres, concert halls, and other noise-sensitive environments.

Speed and precision

The ASM scenery hoists have a standard lifting capacity ranging from 250 to 2000 kgs, with variable speed of up to 2,0 m/s. The HCWA hoists move stage elements with accuracy.

Safety is ASM’s development policy – All HCWA scenery hoists are designed in strict conformity with the DGUV V17/18 and EN 17206 regulations and are designed to allow performance flying of people. The hoists feature a gearbox with a safety catch, which sets a superior safety standard in the market.

COMPATIBLE CONTROL

All HCWA scenery hoists are made to be SIL3 ready and can be coupled with a SIL3 control, such as ASM GENESIS SIL3 control.

The RC128 of the GENESIS system allows complete control of all hoists by holding it easily in the operators hand. As a maintenance remote controller to a GENESIS system, the RC128 offers a lightweight and compact solution to operate the GENESIS system anywhere in the venue.

The RC128 can be added to a GENESIS system or just connected to a single hoist. Connected to a single hoist, the RC128 makes it possible for the operator to move at any given time while commands are given.

* Depending on the load capacity or application, the width may exceed 200 mm.

For more information, contact the Venue Engineering Team at The P.A. People on venueengineering@papeople.com.au