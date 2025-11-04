The next big thing in DSP has you under control

Announced and displayed at ISE in 2024, the revival of the venerable BSS DSP line starts with Soundweb OMNI. Two models, the 512p and 256p, are the flagships, capable of handling 512×512 and 256×256 channels at 96kHz, respectively. They are the most powerful processors BSS has ever built.

Having seen the flagships, expanders, keypads and software teased at successive tradeshows since, I can now report that OMNI is almost here, with units coming off the production line as we go to print. I sat down with David Cribbis of MadisonAV, who is the Solutions Specialist for BSS Soundweb OMNI and its software, AVX Suite, to talk about OMNI development, capabilities, applications, points of difference, and how BSS can win projects back to the HARMAN fold from their entrenched competitors.

Ready for Launch

With the hardware heading into boxes and onto the water, we’ll be seeing OMNI here in Australia soon. “We’re going to be delivering a couple of projects before the end of the year; they’re already locked in,” reports David. “Our training and demo gear is also headed our way. AVX Suite, the software package for OMNI, is in the final stages of hardening & QA. I’ve had a beta copy of AVX Suite since January, and it’s come a long way since then since then in terms of capability and features.. There’s an OMNI pilot program partner in Australia that’s been testing and trialling OMNI for most of 2025. MadisonAV’s Technical Manager, Cameron Lucas, and I went to Singapore in August for the Train the Trainer sessions which HARMAN have been rolling out around the world. We are ready to go!”

Latest in the Line

With a 45-year legacy of innovation in DSP and excellence in audio signal processing, it’s been a long time between major releases for BSS. “The AV industry’s expectations have changed enormously since the release of the previous Soundweb London family,” admits David. “OMNI was developed to offer power and scale. The new platform definitely caters for those needs, at the same time as remaining true to the BSS ethos of no-compromise audio quality and appliances that operate 24/7 for five, 10 years, and beyond.”

Private and Public Dante support

Working at the Big End of Town

With the massive channel counts of the 512p and 256p, the two OMNIs are made for big projects; stadia, university campuses, convention and exhibition centres, theme parks, and large hospitality and gaming venues. Everything about their development has taken place with this in mind.

“BSS wanted to simplify the design process for very large and complex projects, which I think they’ve achieved,” observes David.

AVX Control Multi platform Dante support AMX Muse

“With AVX Architect, integrators can manage an unlimited number of Soundweb OMNI processors and expanders within one project file; everything exists on a single software canvas. Everything in the signal flow, logic, audio processing is on that single canvas. It opens up a new way of designing large, decentralised systems. They’ve also introduced a first in the industry, which is Dante Private Routing. In AVX Suite, if you want to connect Dante signal between HARMAN devices, you just draw your wire and it makes the connections without the need for Dante Controller or other Audinate software; it just happens automatically.

Additionally, OMNI takes full advantage of the new DANTE IP-Core implementation which HARMAN engineers worked closely with Audinate to develop for OMNI.

Raw Power

Compared to previous generations of BSS Soundweb, OMNI is a gigantic leap in terms of power. “For a rough comparison with a Soundweb BLU-806, an OMNI 512’s CPU is 60 times more ‘performative’, which is the term BSS use,” says David. “If you look at the complement of SHARC DSP on board, it’s equivalent to the DSP processing power of 48 BLU-806s. Many competitors are using off-the-shelf commercial IT servers built by companies like Dell and HP, but OMNI processors are purpose- built audio appliances. They’ve been manufactured to have very long lifecycles.”

Hands-On

Unlike many ‘black box’ type DSPs, OMNI comes with a range of physical hardware in terms of connectivity and control. “There’s useful hardware features, such as the front full colour LCD display, high precision BNC wordclock, onboard GPIOs, and dedicated chipsets, rather than everything existing in a software stack,” says David. “On the front panel of an OMNI, you can get troubleshooting and diagnostic messaging in plain text that tells you what the messages are, and colour codes them depending on urgency and significance. You can view and adjust IP settings from the front panel, as well as viewing the wordclock source, sample rate, and status.”

Uncompromising Sound

Leveraging the history of BSS and the broader HARMAN portfolio in pro audio, OMNI has been designed with audio quality as a top priority. “OMNI can run at 24-bit, 96kHz over the full 512 by 512 channels,” David confirms. “All inputs on the OMNI Expander feature studio-grade mic preamps, the best that Harman have produced in any product. It’s hardware- based architecture ensures the lowest possible latency audio in its class. If you’re a performing arts venue or a concert hall, you don’t have to relegate OMNI to just doing distributed audio; it can take a feed from the front of house mixing desk and maintain that quality. The level of engineering and the provision of dedicated CPUs, DSP processing chips, and FPGAs for every function makes you realise that this hardware is at a different level to any other installed DSPs.”

Inside the BSS Soundweb OMNI

Integration and Control

In addition to the simple but powerful visual logic programming that users of the current London family and other DSP platforms will be familiar with, HARMAN have incorporated advances from their control brand AMX natively into OMNI, including the AMX MUSE control platform into the ecosystem. “OMNI and AMX MUSE were developed in parallel to complement each other and create a complete audio, video and control solution,” David states. “The MUSE engine embedded in OMNI provides all the programming functionality of a standalone AMX MUSE controller. It supports scripts written in JavaScript, Python, and Groovy, and also low-code or no-code programming with Node-RED, which is an open source, flow-based programming utility.

There’s no limit to the number of scripts that can be run on MUSE, and they can all be written in different languages and run simultaneously. Having MUSE on board allows OMNI to interact with any third-party manufacturer’s APIs very easily.”

“The other reason for including AMX MUSE within Soundweb OMNI processors is to support existing BSS users and offer backwards compatibility with the older BSS and Crown devices that communicate over HiQnet,” continues David. “MUSE Controller is doing the translation seamlessly in the background whenever you need to work with an older BSS wall plate or a Crown amplifier that is using HiQnet.”

Integrators will be pleased to know that OMNI, MUSE, and future HARMAN products, will be using a completely open, license free control protocol called HControl. “HARMAN made the decision that they don’t want to trap people inside a walled garden ecosystem,” affirms David. “Everything they’ve done is now on an open standard, fully published, human-readable API called HControl. Every new product in the Pro AV install HARMAN brands – BSS, AMX, Crown, JBL, dbx – will be using that same API, and they’ll all be natively integrated into AVX Suite.”

Your Suite is Ready

The AVX Suite is the software that interfaces with OMNI “AVX Suite actually is three components, hence why they call it a suite,” elaborates David. “There’s AVX Architect, which is where the system connectivity is configured, DSP processing objects are added and wired together to create the signal flows, logic is programmed, and user interfaces (UIs) are created.

AVX Control is a lightweight application for running the UI’s created in Architect that’s available for pretty much any computer, tablet, phone, as well as AMX Varia touch panels.

Finally, there’s AVX Manager, which handles network settings and configuration, firmware updates, and file management for OMNI and all the new generation of HARMAN platforms.

“AVX Architect has an extensive range of logic objects,” continues David. “These live on the same canvas as the audio objects and get wired up the same way. These can be tied to any GPIO preset or object parameter within the project, and they offer a powerful, no-code way of controlling the OMNI system and third-party devices. You don’t even need to fire up the MUSE engine for any of that. There’s a list of additional processing objects and feature requests which will be progressively rolling out in subsequent updates. By Q2 2026, they should have phase two release out.”

With this generational change in BSS technology, David points out that the learning curve on AVX Suite will be minimal; “The drag, drop, and wire open architecture config process is going to be familiar to the programmers of any open architecture DSP. AVX Architect has the feel and usability of an up-to-date, contemporary Windows software application. In the training, we point out some important differences between how things are done in Audio Architect versus AVX Architect; for example, the deployment process is quite different, and there’s been a number of improvements to audio and logic processing objects as well. There are some things from Audio Architect that have been retained due to popular demand, such as automatic background compiling. There’s never been a compile button on any BSS software; it all happens as you work on your design. We’ve also kept signal names flowing downstream; you can name an object, and it will keep track of where everything is going.”

AVX Manager will work with any of the current and future next-gen HControl enabled HARMAN devices. If they are a HControl device, it will auto discover them. Network configuration and firmware updates will all be handled within AVX Suite, with the ability to manage multiple devices simultaneously.

David Cribbis – MadisonAV

Get Ready

HARMAN and MadisonAV recognise the importance of training. “HARMAN have already rolled out Train the Trainer sessions,” David notes. “We’re building multiple sets of OMNI student stations, which have a processor, an expander, an AMX Varia touch panel, and keypads. When we roll out the training, it’ll be face-to-face and instructor-led, which we believe is still the gold standard when it comes to becoming fully conversant in the most time-efficient manner. We’ll be taking the training on the road in early 2026 and hitting the major capital cities . With AMX MUSE having been in the market for two years, many people are already trained on that aspect, so the good news for them is that their certification is now more valuable with the release of OMNI.”

David and MadisonAV are ready to take OMNI to a market that is heavily dominated by a major competitor. “The market has spoken, and it wants a full-stack AV platform with integrated control and automation,” concedes David. “HARMAN is going to offer exactly that, but with uncompromised audio performance, and all the good things that come with purpose-built audio hardware, and a single platform that brings together all their very respected portfolio of AV brands with open standards and no licensing whatsoever.”

www.madisonav.com.au/bss-soundweb-omni