Call for Presenters – ENTECH Roadshow NW Group Education Theatres

ENTECH Roadshow, running in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth this May, is seeking presenters with industry-leading ideas, hot topics to discuss, and real-world case studies to share, all with the aim of moving our sector forward.

With a different programme of presenters in each city, ENTECH brings a local flavour to each stop on the road.

Highlights from the last education programme included legendary LD Sean ‘Motley’ Hackett on his 16 years lighting KISS, Andrew Yeager of Real World Technology Solutions on how they created the ‘Techno Train’ for VIVID, consultants from ARUP on how to upgrade your venue, Gavan Swift and Robert Cudden on “The Lighting Designer/Programmer Relationship”, and the inspiring Cais Nitschke with their “Colour of Sound Theory.”

Sessions are 30 minutes and can take any format that suits your topic – Q&A, interview, presentation, even rant! ENTECH welcomes submissions from any industry professional with a big idea to share, a problem to address, or an excellent body of work to showcase in the interest of sharing knowledge and skills. A small stipend of $300 will be paid to presenters to cover costs and time.

Please send your pitch for a presentation to jason@vcscreative.com. As slots are limited, we can’t guarantee a place. The successful sessions will be chosen on relevance and value to the industry as a whole. Submissions are open until March 31

This call for presenters follows last week’s call for our ‘Meet the Integrator’ 15 minute sessions, in which AV integrators can pitch their business and previous projects to prospective clients. Submissions are also open until March 31. You can learn more about those sessions here. Pitches for these sessions can also be sent to jason@vcscreative.com

More About ENTECH’s NW Group Education Theatres

The NW Group Education Theatres are run as a ‘silent disco’ type presentation. Presenters wear a headset mic, and attendees listen via a receiver and headphones. Presenters also have a large screen for their slide deck.

Show Dates and Locations:

Sydney: Tuesday May 19, Hordern Pavilion

Brisbane: Thursday May 21, Brisbane Showground

Melbourne: Tuesday May 26, Melbourne Showground

Adelaide: Thursday May 28, Adelaide Showground

Perth: Tuesday June 2, HPC Stadium