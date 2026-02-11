Countdown to Te Kaha: Christchurch’s New Stadium Gears Up

How One New Zealand Stadium is set to reshape the South Island’s event scene

With just weeks to go until its first crowds pour through the gates, Christchurch’s One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha, is fast taking shape. The $683 million fully-roofed venue is not only a major step forward for the city’s post-quake regeneration, but also a game-changer for Aotearoa’s live events industry. Designed to host up to 30,000 fans for sport and over 37,000 for concerts, One NZ Stadium at Te Kaha positions Christchurch to rival Auckland and Wellington as a stop on international touring circuits.

From paddock to powerhouse

One NZ Stadium at Te Kaha has been a long time coming. After the demolition of Lancaster Park following the 2011 earthquakes, Christchurch lacked a major stadium. Now, the steel roofing and cladding is complete and the venue’s structure dominates the city’s central east. Framed by Madras, Barbadoes, Hereford and Tuam streets, the site’s transformation is being led by Christchurch City Council, with BESIX Watpac, the Australian builder at the construction helm. Global stadium design experts Populous are responsible for arena design including acoustics, audience sightlines, roof/pitch integration and facility layout.

When it opens in April 2026, One NZ Stadium at Te Kaha will deliver a permanent 25,000-seat bowl, with space for an extra 5,000 temporary seats for sports, and a 37,000 capacity for concerts.

Built for more than rugby

One NZ Stadium at Te Kaha is being built with flexibility in mind. The precinct design aims to ensure the stadium serves not just game-day crowds but also large-scale concerts, expos, festivals and hybrid events, supported by a refreshed transport network including widened footpaths, improved cycling and scooter access, and public transport links.

Its covered roof is the second in the South Island and its internal layout includes 32 food and beverage outlets, integrated fan zones and multiple egress points for crowd flow. The stadium will also feature significant back-of-house infrastructure including team facilities, loading bays and broadcast zones.

Construction is nearly there. The stadium’s roof and cladding are complete, and the internal fit-out is finishing up. The seat installation is almost complete and key back-of-house areas have taken shape, including player changing rooms, media and broadcast spaces, and event day control rooms. Mechanical and electrical systems are being installed, surrounding street upgrades are progressing, with landscaping and plaza work underway and the turf has been laid.

AV Infrastructure

Bartons Sound Systems was appointed by BESIX Watpac as the supplier for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of the AV and PA infrastructure throughout the arena. The PA system includes coverage to both front and back of house areas with the main bowl covered by 16 custom speaker arrays installed in the roof trusses, delivering concert-grade audio coverage. 296 IPTV endpointsand digital signage displays meet the demand for live event feeds, menu boards, and information screens. There’s hearing loop, WiFi and FM systems for accessibility throughout the venue and over 360 distributed loudspeakerscovering the public and function spaces. Rigging and array installation has also been designed and managed by Bartons.

Field of play lighting consists of over 350 individually controllable LED sports lights fittings. Front and back of house lighting is fully DALI addressable with concourse and function spaces specifically zoned and addressed to enable the concourse to be dimmed to minimise light breakout into the bowl during concerts.

The install includes a permanently mounted rigging truss above the south 22 metre line to facilitate the rigging of any lighting, or AV equipment in cutdown concert mode.

Additionally, the stadium has provided significant broadcast infrastructure with permanent cabling installed as part of the base build to various camera, commentary and production locations within the venue.

What it means for live entertainment

One NZ Stadium at Te Kaha opens the door for a return to full-scale arena production in Ōtautahi. For AV suppliers, rental houses, and production crews, the ability to service international stadium tours without the added logistics of Auckland travel is significant. The stadium also signals long-term job creation across event operations, lighting, sound, rigging and broadcast. If managed strategically, it could help retain tech talent in the South and re-anchor Christchurch as a national player in the events circuit.

More than just infrastructure

Cultural design is central to One NZ Stadium at Te Kaha’sidentity. Its name, gifted by Ngāi Tūāhuriri, means “strength” and speaks to resilience, partnership and mana. This is also reflected in the physical design and kaupapa-led programming. While commercial viability is key, Christchurch City Council has also emphasised the stadium’s role as a community asset.

The ‘Kiwi’ influence is evident in the opening events. The Super Rugby Super Round launches the One New Zealand Stadium over Anzac weekend, and two weeks later, the inaugural concert ‘Once in A Lifetime’ features an all-Kiwi line-up headed by Six60 and Synthony.

Expect further announcements in the coming months as the venue locks in its inaugural season. One NZ Stadium at Te Kaha is nearly here.