DPA Microphones, Wisycom and Austrian Audio join the Audiotonix mix

Audiotonix has announced its agreement to acquire three pioneering microphone and wireless audio companies to complement its current roster of global technology brands: DPA Microphones, Wisycom, and Austrian Audio. The acquisition is now being filed for regulatory approval and should be completed in H1 2026.

With more than six decades of world-class Danish microphone design experience, DPA Microphones creates mics with exceptional sound, consistency and durability for a range of professional markets including live sound, theatre, film, and installation.

As a global leader in designing and manufacturing advanced wireless audio solutions, Italian company Wisycom provides industry-leading solutions to demanding customers’ RF challenges across broadcast, live events, corporate and location sound, among other applications.

Vienna-based Austrian Audio delivers reliable and innovative microphones, headphones and audio tools while maintaining a strong connection to the brand’s acoustical heritage.

All three brands now join the growing Audiotonix brand portfolio of leading audio technology and solutions companies that includes Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiCo, DiGiGrid, Fourier Audio, Group One Limited, Harrison, JH Audio, KLANG:technologies, Slate Digital, Solid State Logic, sonible, and Sound Devices.

L-R: Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, DPA Microphones CEO

James Gordon, Audiotonix CEO

Marika Stangherlin, Wisycom CSO (Chief Sales Officer)

Martin Seidl, Austrian Audio CEO

“With the development work we have been investing in with Sound Devices, it makes technological sense to add Wisycom to the team. The next logical step is to move closer to the performer with microphones, and DPA as a premium brand is the ultimate choice. Austrian Audio, with their decades of microphone and headset design experience, have immense potential and will help complement our existing and future portfolio. We always aim to work with brands that add value for our customers, and the future potential of this trio as part of Audiotonix is not hard to imagine,” states James Gordon, CEO of Audiotonix.

Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO at DPA Microphones, comments, “DPA Microphones, Wisycom, and Austrian Audio are premium brands known for their strong and visionary product offering, used by many high-end customers who are familiar with all the Audiotonix brands. We share many location sound professionals with Sound Devices who rely on best-in-class audio quality and top-notch reliability and so by joining Audiotonix, DPA Microphones, Wisycom, and Austrian Audio get the opportunity to offer more premium solutions to discerning, quality focused customers”. Kalle concludes, “The synergy across the brands enhances the group’s capacity to deliver substantial advantages to all professional customers who demand the best. I look forward to more collaboration and moving the state-of-the-art forward in new verticals”.

www.audiotonix.com

www.dpamicrophones.com

www.wisycom.com

www.austrian.audio