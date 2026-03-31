ENTECH Roadshow fully juiced, single city exhibits available

Just six weeks out from the event that defines Australia’s national AV industry, ENTECH ROADSHOW is set to roll into every mainland state capital with full force this May.

Across the month, the show will move 67 tonnes of new gear over 10,546 kilometres, powered for the first time by a fleet from Live Event Logistics (LEL). Fuel is hedged and locked in at whatever it costs. The message is simple: all five one-day shows will run. LEL, operating more than 100 trucks on major tours, are fully assured.

ENTECH 2026 is shaping as a full-scale audiovisual showcase, built around two all-day Interactive Demo Zonesrunning continuously on the show floor. Late signings including Barco and Panasonic further expand the offering.

The audio zone will present 16 live demos, each pitched as a 50/50 mix of sound and sell — real systems, real comparisons, real-time engagement. Alongside it, a dedicated VISION zone will showcase the latest in lighting, video, screens and AV technology, all demonstrated live and delivered through ENTECH’s signature headphone system for total focus.

Surrounding the action are 50+ exhibitor stands, laid out in a compact, high-energy format designed for engagement rather than endurance. On the floor, the Chameleon Café will keep visitors fuelled with complimentary barista service, before the day shifts into ENTECH’s popular 90-minute Happy Hour.

A new feature for 2026 is the TECH TRAIN — guided floor tours leading visitors to key stands across the day, grouped by audio, lighting, vision and ancillary technologies. It’s a more personal, curated way to experience the show.

Also returning is the Norwest Group ENTECH Theatre, delivering live talks tailored to each city, again using headphone delivery for clarity in the middle of the trade floor.

Supporting operations across the site is a dedicated show communications system, managed by Sydney PA Hire, delivering all floor announcements and messaging throughout the roadshow.

Another major expansion is ENTECH-CONNECT, a meetings platform designed to make pre-arranged trade engagement smarter and easier. Visitors can register free and build an interest profile, while exhibitors can view those interests — but not personal contact details. From 14 April, exhibitors can invite matched attendees to meetings, with scheduling managed in advance at stands or in new on-floor meeting rooms.

ENTECH has evolved significantly since its last outing in October 2024. Now repositioned in May, the roadshow lands at a strategic point: just before the end of one financial year, and ahead of the next.

Single-city stands remain available nationally, with exhibition sales also open for the New Zealand roadshow in July.

https://www.entech-roadshow.com