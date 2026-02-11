Eyemagnet Delivers New VuePix Infiled LED Platforms for Bay Venues

Eyemagnet, a leading ANZ provider of engaging digital experiences, has once again partnered with VuePix Infiled to deliver new state-of-the-art digital signage solutions for Bay Venues in Tauranga, New Zealand. The first phase of the rollout was completed late this year at the Mercury Baypark venue.

Four large VuePix Infiled WK Series LED screens, featuring a 2.5mm pixel pitch, were installed in high-traffic environments, delivering strong visual impact alongside clear and reliable messaging. The new LED displays form a key component of Bay Venues’ wider digital signage strategy, supporting dynamic content delivery and consistent visibility across the precinct.

All digital displays are centrally managed via the Eyemagnet Content Management System (CMS), enabling streamlined content control and cohesive messaging across multiple sites. Designed to enhance the visitor experience at one of the region’s premium event venues, the signage network has been built with scalability in mind, with further expansion already underway across additional Bay Venues managed locations.

Commenting on the project, Phil Town, Head of Technology at Bay Venues, praised both the quality of the displays and the collaborative approach, noting that the screens are already delivering a strong visual impact while establishing a solid foundation for an ongoing partnership.

This rollout highlights Eyemagnet’s delivery expertise combined with VuePix Infiled’s LED display technology, resulting in a flexible, future-ready digital signage ecosystem designed for long-term performance, reliability, and growth.