Kiwi-Born and Crowd-Tested: TableHub Launches in Australia

Digital centrepieces turn tables into touchpoints

Imagine arriving at a gala dinner; the room hums with pre-show chatter, the clink of glassware, the quiet thrum of expectation. Then, as lights dim and a welcome message appears across every table, it’s not on printed menus or folded programmes but on glowing screens embedded in the centrepieces themselves. This is TableHub in action – a New Zealand-designed innovation that turns static banquet tables into interactive, customisable touchpoints. Think delegate messaging, sponsor activations, content control. And it’s just made its Australian debut.

From Aotearoa, With Innovation

Having transformed events across Aotearoa since its soft launch in 2018, TableHub officially crossed the ditch this August, premiering as part of the Experience Gold Coast industry showcase. Billed as a flagship business events famil, the multi-day event drew event planners, venues, and production professionals from across Australasia. The perfect testbed for a product that has already proven its value in New Zealand’s vibrant corporate and creative event scenes.

L to R: Adam Siggers, Jodie Siggers, Adam Volz (TableHub Queensland TLD), Paul (Goff) van’t Hof (TableHub Founder), Steve Murray (TableHub NZ Operations)

For TableHub’s founder Paul van’t Hof, known in the AV and installation world as ‘Goff’, the move into Australia marks both a milestone and a strategic leap, “We’ve had so many requests to bring the TableHub technology to the Australian events industry. ‘This is Gold Coast’ was the ideal environment to showcase what TableHub can do,” he said.

Partnering with Queensland-based TLD Event Creation, TableHub now has a physical base across the Tasman and is actively seeking like-minded AV partners and venues to help scale the experience.

The ambition? Make this Kiwi-born product a go-to solution for planners wanting dynamic engagement, seamless logistics, and strong sustainability credentials.

Voyager Media Awards

Trusted at Home

Back in Aotearoa, TableHub has already become a staple for clients who value both innovation and reliability. Brand activation agency Curious Nation’s Corinna Homer, who first encountered TableHub via The Production Co, says it was a no-brainer, “The minute I saw it, I knew it was a great offering, especially around sustainability.

So many of our clients now ask us to do everything we can to avoid printing menus, orders of service, that sort of thing.”

She’s used the product in various formats: digitalising print information, live slide cueing, and at the Big Buddy Big Night Charity Gala to run a live auction of charity items directly from the tables, “Whatever the brief is, TableHub just folds into it. Clients with a digital ethos particularly love it. It fits their brand, their values.” Repeat bookings back that up, “Voyager Media Awards have used it for three years running now, and IAB Digital Advertising loved it so much they’re already planning to use it again.”

Voyager Media Awards

From an events production perspective, Corinna says TableHub removes stress rather than adding it, “They’re really great to work with. They go over and above. For the Voyager Media Awards, we needed five extra tables at very short notice. TableHub didn’t have the stock, but they somehow made it happen.”

And unlike some tech integrations that demand hand-holding, TableHub’s crew are intuitive and self-sufficient, “They come in, know exactly what needs to be on screen and when, and just get on with it. They also work really well with other contractors because they understand the event flow. I don’t have to manage them and that’s gold.”

She’s excited to see the aesthetic possibilities expand too, “I think we’ve only scratched the surface. As a centrepiece, there’s a lot we could do to jazz the boxes up for weddings or glitzy events where you really want to beautify the space.”

Mitre 10 Awards

Lucy Heald, Director of Event Production Agency LH Events also sees TableHub’s true strength in its visual punch, “You’re always chasing that wow factor, especially with big annual dinners. Clients want something new but also something that’s smart with the budget. TableHub ticks both boxes. It looks high-end and techy, but it actually reduces a lot of traditional event costs like printing, signage and table numbers.”

“As an event producer, your role is to spot how it can enhance the experience and save money in ways clients might not have considered,” she explains. “For one event, instead of designing and printing separate bar menus, I suggested we add a couple more TableHubs and placed them at the bars. It looked sharp, tied everything together visually, and the cost savings were significant.”

At larger events, Lucy says TableHub helps ensure the brand experience reaches every corner of the room, “No matter how far a table is from the stage, the messaging is consistent,” she says. “It ties the whole event together.”

She also credits the team behind the product for making implementation easy, “They bring more than just the tech. They understand event flow, content timing, legibility because they come from production themselves.”

At one Mitre 10 event, it was the TableHub crew who spotted early that the menu layout wouldn’t read well and offered a better design, “That kind of insight is huge. If a client doesn’t have content creators in-house, TableHub can step in.”

Mitre 10 Awards

Next on the Menu

Goff agrees. His long-term vision is to keep evolving the product, but he acknowledges that Aotearoa’s market is too small to justify significant further development alone. That’s part of the driver behind launching into Australia, where the potential scale, and hunger for engaging event tech, could fuel the next round of TableHub features.

As for what’s next, the plan is simple: expand the offering beyond Queensland, build relationships with event hire companies and venues, and keep delivering memorable, sustainable, technically seamless experiences, one table at a time.