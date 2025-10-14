L-Acoustics to Launch Industry-First DJ System at Amsterdam Dance Event 2025

L-Acoustics will officially launch L-Acoustics DJ for sale on October 30, 2025, with hands-on demonstrations taking place during Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) from October 22-24. Shipments of the spatial audio system will begin in early 2026.

First announced in May 2025, L-Acoustics DJ is the first complete solution that transforms traditional stereo DJ setups into fully immersive spatial audio experiences without disrupting existing workflows. Using proprietary Source Separate technology, the system employs low-latency machine learning to separate stereo tracks into discrete stems (beats, basslines, melodies, vocals) in real time, allowing DJs to position and move these elements throughout the physical space as they perform.

“Working with L-Acoustics DJ opens a whole new dimension to my performances,” says Max Cooper, who demonstrated the system at L-Acoustics Keynote 2025. “What I appreciate most is how it fits right into my existing setup, and immediately I can place drums, melodies, and vocals throughout the entire space in real time.”

Amsterdam: The Immersive Sound Epicenter

Amsterdam has become ground zero for spatial audio innovation in nightlife. In May 2024, The Other Side became the world’s first nightclub to install L-ISA Immersive Sound Technology, a complete 360° immersive 14.1.5 configuration. The venue is now also the first club equipped with L-Acoustics DJ, providing the perfect testing ground for this technology.

ADE 2025 Event Schedule

Wednesday, October 22

L-Acoustics DJ Demos : 11:45 AM-12:15 PM and 1:45-2:15 PM (Rosewood Hotel Ballroom)

: 11:45 AM-12:15 PM and 1:45-2:15 PM (Rosewood Hotel Ballroom) Full Cycle: Voices From the Lake Live, 5:30 PM (The Other Side) — 360° immersive sound album premiere

Thursday, October 23

L-Acoustics DJ Demos : 11:45 AM-12:15 PM and 1:45-2:15 PM (Rosewood Hotel Ballroom)

: 11:45 AM-12:15 PM and 1:45-2:15 PM (Rosewood Hotel Ballroom) Panel: “Stereo to Spatial from the Decks: L-Acoustics DJ,” 11:00-11:45 AM (Pacific Hotel, ADE Labs – The Auditory) — Presenter: Chris McDonnell

11:00-11:45 AM (Pacific Hotel, ADE Labs – The Auditory) — Presenter: Chris McDonnell Hands-On Demo & System Walkthrough : 1:00-3:00 PM (The Other Side) — Complete system walkthrough with Doeshka Vrede, live demonstration by Chris McDonnell, after-party with refreshments.

: 1:00-3:00 PM (The Other Side) — Complete system walkthrough with Doeshka Vrede, live demonstration by Chris McDonnell, after-party with refreshments. Full Cycle: Halina Rice Live, 6:30 PM (The Other Side) — 360° immersive sound, video & light concert

Friday, October 24

L-Acoustics DJ Demo : 11:45 AM-12:15 PM (Rosewood Hotel Ballroom)

: 11:45 AM-12:15 PM (Rosewood Hotel Ballroom) Panel: “Source, System, Space: Shaping the Club Experience,” 3:00-6:45 PM (Rosewood Hotel Ballroom) — Moderator: Tim Boot; Panelists: Auro Foxcroft, Doeshka Vrede, Joachim Garraud, Halina Rice. Followed by industry mixer with DJ sets by Joachim Garraud and Hugo Heathcote.

3:00-6:45 PM (Rosewood Hotel Ballroom) — Moderator: Tim Boot; Panelists: Auro Foxcroft, Doeshka Vrede, Joachim Garraud, Halina Rice. Followed by industry mixer with DJ sets by Joachim Garraud and Hugo Heathcote. Full Cycle: Mercury KX Label Showcase, 5:00 PM (The Other Side) — Live 360° immersive sound & light concert

Space is limited for all events. For full event details and registration, click here.

For more information on L-Acoustics DJ, please visit: https://www.l-acoustics.com/products/l-acoustics-dj/

To learn more about L-Acoustics, please visit l-acoustics.com.