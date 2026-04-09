Making Eight Floors Sound Like One: Inside Hiwa

Thoughtful AV design shapes a complex, multi-use recreation hub

When the University of Auckland officially opened its Hiwa Recreation Centre in February 2025, it was positioned as a world-class facility for sport and wellbeing and as a central hub for student life.

Spanning eight floors and 26,000 square metres, Hiwa brings together an unusually diverse mix of spaces: aquatics, sports halls, fitness studios, rooftop turf, cardio and weights areas, alongside quieter zones for recovery and study. Delivering a consistent user experience across that range was no small task and the AV design, particularly the audio system, played a critical role.

Rather than treating each space as a standalone zone, the approach at Hiwa was to create a distributed, venue-wide audio system capable of adapting to very different acoustic and functional requirements. Integrator Connect NZ worked closely with the University’s AV design team, with system design and commissioning support from JBL’s New Zealand distributor JPRO. One year on, we catch up with the JPRO on how the systems have performed and their key insights.

Designing for extremes

At the heart of the system is a Dante-distributed network, allowing audio to be routed efficiently across multiple floors and zones, supported by Crown DCi DriveCore amplifiers designed for high-demand, continuous operation. The decision to distribute infrastructure in multiple equipment racks throughout the building helped reduce cable runs and streamline both installation and ongoing system management.

The system was designed for consistency across extremes, ranging from high-energy, music-driven environments such as group fitness and cycling studios, through to acoustically challenging spaces like the aquatic hall, and on to outdoor rooftop and turf areas exposed to weather and ambient noise. Each space required a tailored solution, but with a unified system philosophy.

JBL loudspeakers were deployed across the facility in a mix of formats to suit these conditions. From a system design perspective Paul Edlin, Audio Designer and Sales Director at JPRO reflects, “Hiwa has performed exactly as intended across this very wide range of acoustic and environmental conditions. The acoustic design and simulation tools are remarkably accurate in real life providing a very good result overall.”

High-output systems with subwoofer support drive the fitness, weight rooms and dance studios, while column arrays and distributed loudspeakers provide even coverage across large sports halls, “The loudspeakers have delivered the energy and headroom required for music led activity while remaining clear and controlled. The consistency of voicing across different JBL models means that users experience a coherent sound signature as they move through the building, which is often overlooked but makes a noticeable difference in a facility of this scale.”

In the more challenging areas such as the aquatic Hall and outdoor zones, Paul says the JBL systems have been particularly strong, “The AWC82 and CBT Series loudspeakers were specified for their ability to handle humidity, corrosion and temperature variation without compromising clarity. The CBT1000s are reinforced with coated diaphragms as standard and the corrosion resistant grilles were replaced by marine grade stainless steel for added peace of mind.”

Performance has impressed, “They have delivered clear announcements and solid music coverage without needing to be pushed hard which is important in spaces occupied for long periods. The Constant Beamwidth Technology from the column arrays means you get even coverage where you need it, performing beautifully across the pool area with the AWC’s acting as side fills.”

Takeaways for multi-zone installations

For Paul and JPRO the project reinforces the importance of a highly deliberate approach to loudspeaker selection in large multi-zone facilities, “This is where JBL set the benchmark with speakers that are built for a specific purpose. Instead of forcing a one size fits all approach, we were able to pick the right model for each space, such as compact speakers where flexibility and aesthetics mattered, column arrays where coverage control was key and weather rated systems where durability was non-negotiable. It reinforces the value of using a broad but complementary loudspeaker ecosystem where each product is purpose built for its role yet designed to work together seamlessly.”

One year on, Hiwa stands as a clear example of what can be achieved when audio is treated not as an add-on, but as core infrastructure. By prioritising consistency, flexibility, and long-term performance across a highly complex, multi-use environment, the project demonstrates the value of a considered, system-wide approach.

As facilities of this scale become more common across tertiary, recreation, and wellness sectors, Hiwa offers a useful reference point for the technology deployed and the thinking behind it.