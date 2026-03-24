Meet LEA Professional Founder and CEO Blake Augsburger at Exclusive Industry Networking Events

Join LEA Professional for an exclusive networking experience as Founder & CEO Blake Augsburger visits Australia for limited industry events in Sydney and Melbourne.

LEA Professional’s amplifier solutions combine powerful DSP, cloud connectivity, and intelligent control, enabling integrators to monitor, manage, and optimise systems remotely with greater flexibility and efficiency.

Attendees will gain firsthand insight into LEA Professional’s approach to connected audio systems, with the team on hand to discuss real-world applications, system design, and how integrators are leveraging cloud-enabled amplification across a wide range of projects.

Designed as a relaxed, high-value engagement, the events will bring together integrators, consultants, end users, and industry partners for an afternoon of conversation, followed by drinks and canapés.

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Event details:

Sydney: Monday 30 March

Adria Bar, Darling Harbour

3:00pm – 5:00pm, followed by networking drinks

Melbourne: Wednesday 1 April

Fifth Province, St Kilda

3:00pm – 5:00pm, followed by networking drinks

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Secure your place today. Register now!

These events are hosted by Jands, Australia’s leading distributor of professional audio, video, and lighting technologies, supporting the integration, live performance, and installation markets across Australia and New Zealand.