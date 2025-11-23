Powersoft’s UNICA elevates fine dining at Maison Bâtard

From French dining to a basement party worthy of an international superstar, Powersoft’s third-generation amplifier platform is elevating the audio experience at the Melbourne hotspot.

At Melbourne’s Maison Bâtard, the dining is exquisite, the design breathtaking and the sound every bit as carefully curated as the dishes. Behind the grand interior sit Powersoft Unica amplifiers, providing the audio capabilities to allow this four-level venue to sing – literally and figuratively.

From the outset, Lucas Restaurants and long-time audio partner Zelo Group set their sights on performance that would elevate Maison Bâtard beyond the usual restaurant experience. The basement entertainment space, Le Club, demanded full-scale nightclub capability, while the restaurant and rooftop terrace required discreet but equally refined audio coverage. Meeting those ambitions called for amplification that could deliver club-grade punch one moment and subtle, crystal-clear ambience the next. Powersoft’s Unica series proved the perfect fit.

“Unica represents a genuine step forward in amplifier technology,” says Ben Clarke of distributor PAVT, who worked closely with Zelo on the design. “Its power-sharing architecture means a single standardised model can serve the entire venue. All available wattage is dynamically distributed where it’s needed, so you avoid racks of different amp types, and you gain flexibility that operators really appreciate.”

For a high-profile site like Maison Bâtard, reliability and serviceability were critical. Unica’s redundant cooling, front-panel foam filters for easy cleaning, and PoE-powered front end allow commissioning and remote diagnostics even before mains power is applied – ideal for a venue where downtime and visual clutter are unacceptable. Powersoft’s “easy-swap” approach to DSP modules adds further peace of mind, enabling quick on-site replacement by non-technical staff if ever required.

Throughout the building, Powersoft amplification drives a carefully tuned EAW loudspeaker system, from the MKC series in the dining spaces to the high-output MKD rig in Le Club. Each channel of Unica is individually addressable, giving management precise control over individual areas of the restaurant.

“If the restaurant wants a table-specific volume adjustment, it’s just a matter of a few taps,” says Clarke. “That level of granularity, without excessive rack space or energy use, is a real advantage.”

The results speak for themselves. Le Club has already hosted private events from global artists, including a memorable night where Drake pushed the system to its limits and left impressed. Upstairs, diners can enjoy music that enhances rather than competes with conversation, thanks to the same Powersoft backbone and a design that integrates acoustics from the earliest architectural stage.

With Powersoft Unica at its core, the venue delivers dynamic, immersive sound across every floor, demonstrating how advanced amplifier technology can shape the entire guest experience, from refined French dining to a basement party worthy of an international rap superstar.