QSC Australia is proud to announce the fourth collaboration in their ‘More Than A Black Box’ project. The latest instalment in this initiative is a festive coloured set of K10.2 speakers painted by Sydney based artist Sindy Sinn.
“Sindy’s work is so immediately recognisable and I feel like you can’t walk more than two blocks in Sydney without finding one of his murals,” shared QSC Australia’s Nicholas Simonsen.
“Given his history of working with musicians and bands around the country, it made so much sense to bring him on board with this project and get his signature style on some K.2s.”
QSC Australia has already released three of these artist collaborations throughout 2020, featuring the work of Chehehe, Knock, and Haser. Sindy’s collab makes the fourth in the series, with more to come very soon.
“Every one of these collaborations has been unique, and the only direction each artist has been given was to make them look as vibrant as they sound,” Simonsen commented.
“Given this creative freedom, it has allowed each artist to interpret the idea in their own way, which in turn has made them all comeout so differently.
“The feedback for every one of these collabs has been so overwhelmingly positive and we’re excited for where the project is going to take us next in 2021!”
Technical Audio Group
www.tag.com.au
More painted QSC speakers on the CX Network:
More Than A Black Box – CX Magazine, Aug 2020
https://www.cxnetwork.com.au/more-than-a-black-box
QSC Australia Reveal Fourth ‘More Than A Black Box’ Collaboration CX Magazine, Feb 2021
https://www.cxnetwork.com.au/qsc-australia-reveal-fourth-more-than-a-black-box-collaboration
More Than A Black Box – CX Network 12 Feb 2021
https://www.cxnetwork.com.au/qsc-australia-reveal-fifth-more-than-a-black-box-collaboration
Barkly Regional Arts Showcased At NAIDOC Week, CX Magazine, Feb 2021
https://www.cxnetwork.com.au/barkly-regional-arts-showcased-at-naidoc-week
NEWS from CX Magazine – February 2021
LIGHTING | AUDIO | VIDEO | STAGING | INTEGRATION
Entertainment technology news and issues for Australia and New Zealand
– in print and free online www.cxnetwork.com.au
© VCS Creative Publishing
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.