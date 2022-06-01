Rob Phillips steps up at Bose Professional ANZ

To continue building on the successes Bose Professional ANZ have seen to date, they are very happy to announce that Rob Phillips has taken on the role of Sales Manager in the ANZ region. In this new role, the ANZ Sales & Engineering Team comprising David Haviv, Dean Noordeloos, and Matthew Jones will all be reporting to Rob.

Since joining the ANZ team in 2016, Rob has been exceeding expectations every year. Originally joining as the Territory Manager for Queensland, Rob took on the additional responsibility of developing Western Australia and then later New Zealand, again exceeding performance targets year on year.

More recently, Rob has stepped up to take on additional responsibilities and help drive the business, ending the year with outstanding results overall. Rob also completed a fast­ paced mentoring program to develop his skills further over the year.

Rob will continue to look after his Queensland and New Zealand partners for the time being, while he embraces this new role.