Step Up Your Stage

Don’t settle for a dull, rectangular stage – get creative with your stage design and offer your client a different look.

Design Quintessence stages are more than platforms, they’re tools to bring your vision to life. DQ’s Performer Stage and GT Stage decks come in a range of shapes and sizes, enabling configurations that go beyond standard rectangles. Triangles, squares, curves, full and half circles, hexagons, diamonds, and rectangles with chamfered or curved ends give you the flexibility to design stages that are unique, dynamic, and memorable.

With all their standard stage components, you can create layouts that stand out and enhance your client’s experience, from multi-level platforms to visually engaging, performance-ready setups.

Here are six examples of stage configurations using our standard components, showing the possibilities for creativity and impact.

What’s new?

MODULAR STAIRS

Modular Stairs

DQ’s new modular stairs take stage access to the next level. Spanning the full width of the stage for continuous integration, they feature under-step mounting points for LED strips and include panels to create opaque black-out or backlit acrylic risers, making the stairs an integral part of the stage design.

MODULAR WHEELCHAIR ACCESS RAMP

Modular Wheelchair Access Ramp

Accessibility is essential. The Modular Wheelchair Access Ramp is regulation-compliant, modular, and portable, adapting to landing heights from 300mm to 900mm for stages, buildings, and elevated areas.

Built with durable staging platforms, the ramp features a 1:14 incline for safe, inclusive access. Its modular design allows left-turn, right-turn, and wraparound configurations, including mid-height landing platforms, while remaining fully compatible with standard stage decks.

Key features include:

Spacious ramp: 1000mm wide with 1:14 gradient

Expanded landings: 1800mm-wide for comfortable wheelchair maneuvering

Continuous handrails: 50mm curved handrails extending 300mm at start and exit, with 270° post clearance

Tactile indicators: TGSI hand and floor markers at ramp start and end

Kick panel: Positioned outside to maintain a 1m clear passage

Modular heights: 900mm, 750mm, and 450mm, configurable for left or right setups

Complete kit: Reconfigurable for multiple layouts and events

The Performer Stage, GT Stage, new modular stairs, and Global Truss Modular Access Ramp together provide flexible, safe, and visually impactful solutions, allowing every stage to be creative, accessible, and unforgettable for performers and audiences alike.