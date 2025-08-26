Our industry deserves and needs a strong peak body. We need it to protect our interests and represent us to government. Government doesn’t listen to individuals or their businesses, only to their peak bodies.

In order for a peak body to be strong and listened to, it needs members. Every venue, institution, production company, integrator, consultant, retailer, wholesaler, distributor, and every other part of our industry should be a member of ACETA. Join it, work with and for it, and all of our businesses will be better for it.

Why? Because we are one bad workplace accident and an inquiry away from being regulated out of existence. Or one bad policy decision away from having our wireless spectrum taken away. Or another bad policy decision away from not being able to use devices that don’t meet ‘efficiency standards’ – this almost happened in the EU in 2018 and would have made almost every form of lighting in our industry illegal – but their peak body saved them.

We also need a peak body for camaraderie, support, the business and growth opportunities that come from getting together, and to swap tales of life in the trenches, even with your competitors. You’ll be surprised how good it is for your mental health to learn that your competitors are good people facing the same challenges as you, and aren’t the vicious, venal idiots you imagine them to be.

