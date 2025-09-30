Surplus Sound Solutions – Buying and Selling Used Pro Gear!

What began as a modest effort to recycle used sound gear and stage equipment has now grown into one of the most trusted names in the resale and recycling of professional audio and production assets. Victoria’s Surplus Sound Solutions have become one of the largest dealers of used equipment in Australia – always buying, always selling.

From audio cables and lighting rigs to large-scale corporate or government clear-outs and even unique assets from art galleries and institutions, their reach has expanded well beyond music. No item is too small, and no project is too big. They pride themsleves on giving equipment a second life, reducing waste, and helping industries of all sizes transition unused assets into new opportunities.

Surplus Sound Solutions didn’t start with a business plan; it started with a beat. Luke, a young drummer from Melbourne, spent years playing in bands; bump-outs, hauling gear between gigs, and chasing the dream one rehearsal at a time. But as any musician knows, quality sound equipment doesn’t come cheap. And when it does, it’s often out of reach for up-and-coming artists. Luke found himself constantly on the hunt for affordable gear, often buying secondhand and trading within the local music scene.

Over time, he developed a sharp eye and ear for great equipment. That’s when the idea hit him. What if there was a better way? A dedicated space where musicians, sound engineers, and venues could access trusted gear without the inflated price tags? A place where people could buy and sell used equipment without the hassle? Luke saw the gap and decided to fill it.

From his small studio setup to sourcing gear across the country, Surplus Sound Solutions was born out of his passion for music and his drive to support the creative community. Today, the business is more than just a marketplace, it’s a movement to make professional sound more accessible. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your setup or pass along equipment you no longer need, Surplus is the bridge between quality and affordability. Backed by a drummer’s ear and an entrepreneur’s vision, Luke is building something that plays to everyone’s rhythm.

