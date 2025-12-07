The HELM delivers cinematic livestream for global media giant’s Outcast Assembly

The HELM, an international expert in cinematic broadcast solutions for live productions, partnered with the leading subscription entertainment platform behind television series Wednesday, to deliver a cinematic live broadcast of its Outcast Assembly press conference, held on Sydney’s Cockatoo Island.

As part of the show’s worldwide Global Doom Tour, the activation built anticipation for the second season of this acclaimed supernatural mystery comedy, which, aptly premiered on Wednesday, 6 August with more than 50 million views.

Working to a tight turnaround, The HELM designed and deployed a high-end cinematic broadcast flypack centred around the ARRI ALEXA 35 LIVE camera system. The setup seamlessly merged the cinematic storytelling power of ARRI cameras, used to shoot the Wednesday series itself, with the robust reliability of broadcast workflows. The result was a live production pipeline capable of capturing the signature gothic aesthetic with breathtaking precision for this press activation.

From exceptional dynamic range capturing the theatrical lighting, to its true-to-life skin tones and superior colour fidelity, the system delivered visuals as hauntingly beautiful and atmospherically rich as the show itself.

To ensure uninterrupted global distribution, The HELM engineered a mission-critical streaming workflow with enterprise-grade redundancy. A dual-pipeline solution bonding 4G/5G with Starlink connectivity provided fully independent transmission paths into The HELM’s cloud-based MCR, enabling secure, ultra-low latency delivery to the social platforms worldwide. Integrated end-to-end, networking kept crews and producers connected in real time, ensuring flawless coordination throughout the complex production.

In the highly anticipated dramatic reveal, actress Gwendoline Christie emerged from behind a suspended moon to reveal that her character, Larissa Weems, will return in the second instalment of Season 2. This world-exclusive announcement was captured with cinematic depth and streamed live to a global audience.

“On a tight timeline, with major international stakeholders watching, The HELM didn’t just deliver, they set a new bar,” says Rosie Pike, Senior Producer at Two Palms Media. “From visually stunning camera technology to a flawless live stream, they transformed a pivotal moment for our market-leading client into an even bigger triumph. We’re excited to build on this momentum and create more work together in the years ahead.”

“The HELM once again proved its ability to simplify complexity, scale at speed, and deliver flawless productions for the world’s most anticipated entertainment events,” concludes Josh Moffat, Co-Founder and CEO at The HELM. “Outcast Assembly was a perfect example of how cinematic craft and broadcast precision can come together to amplify storytelling on a global stage.”