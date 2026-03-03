The NZICC Opening Celebration

It was more than we had expected, as 700 invited guests walked into the exhibition hall void on February 12, framed in controlled gloom. At the far end of the vast new space sat a huge stage-effect sphere art installation, glowing like a sunrise, called Helios. In the calibrated, atmospheric half-dark there was a bar and a thrumming, excited crowd gathered for the very, very belated opening of what New Zealand really needs: a big-city convention centre.

It took an impossibly long time to build. In October 2019, the construction site caught fire. That, along with the pandemic, put the brakes on.

But now, here was an opening extravaganza worthy of a mighty little nation of five million. The building rises in the heart of Auckland — not the political capital, but the commercial powerhouse — adjacent to SkyCity Casino, with the new Horizon Hotel next door and other worthy stays within spitting distance.

Finally, NZ comes of (events) age, judging by the calibre of the ceremony. From the tradeshow floor and its sun, we ascend to Level 5 and enter the plenary theatre foyer. Expansive, with views across the better angles of the self-styled capital of the South Pacific. Soft planting. Calm textures. Modern aesthetic 101.

GUESTS KĪNGI MAKOARE (LEFT), AUCKLAND MAYOR WAYNE BROWN (CENTRE) MINISTER LOUISE UPSTON JASON WALBRIDGE, SKYCITY CEO NZICC GENERAL MANAGER PRUE DALY (CENTRE) STATIONS METITA

We are ushered into the plenary theatre, a convertible, multipurpose concert hall-slash-ballroom. It seats 2,852 and can be divided into two spaces.

From the entry, a laser cuts across a diagonal drape wall, signalling dawn. We spread across the flat floor and then, suddenly, a stage appears, with a Māori cultural group from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, the iwi, or tribe of Auckland CBD, delivering what a unified culture does best: a national greeting. In New Zealand, major moments increasingly begin this way, not as tokenism. It is simply their lived, shared reality in a country with dual language and an integrated indigenous population.

Opening speeches take place on an island stage, then throw, as a surprise, to the Auckland Youth Choir positioned in the upper reaches of the retracted seating system. The venue can operate, as it does tonight, flat floor or fully raked with retractable seating. Moving lights pan dramatically and precisely to the choir. Unexpected. Stunning.

SIX60 WITH KAPA HAKA GROUP TE WHARE KARIOI

They sing two numbers in Māori. Towards the end, a reveal opens at the opposite end of the venue, another moment of theatre, with the band Six60 joining the choir. A to-and-fro of voices and melody. The crowd is stunned. The sound is immaculate; kudos to in-house provider NW Group, which has six technicians assigned to the new venue.

Kate and I were deeply impressed and look forward to bringing ENTECH NZ to this stunning venue in July.

—

Main Pic: KAPA HAKA GROUP TE WHARE KARIOI