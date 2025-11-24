The P.A. People Provide Audio and Communications at The 2025 Voltaren City2Surf

The P.A. People once again delivered a comprehensive audio and communications solution for the world’s largest fun run, ensuring clear sound, smooth coordination, and an engaging experience for participants and spectators from the Sydney CBD to Bondi Beach.

—

Start Line

At the Hyde Park start line, the sports presentation team from Downtown Events provided all background and DJ music, video content, and live MC hosting to entertain and inform runners ahead of the race. To support their high impact program, The P.A. People deployed a Bose Professional ShowMatch Line Array system.

Distributed PA systems extended along College Street (north and south), Park Street, William Street, and Macquarie Street, each receiving program feeds from the central audio control position with the flexibility for local input as required.

Supplementary remote PA systems were located in Hyde Park North and Hyde Park South, playing pre-recorded instructional messages for participants.

Additional to audio, The P.A. People also provided wired and wireless communications systems linking the sports presentation crew, The Ironman Group, and all technical staff, ensuring reliable coordination between the different teams.

A six-person crew installed the start line system, completing most of the setup on Saturday before finalising installation once road closures commenced at 3 am Sunday. The system went live shortly before 6 am for race start.

Finish Line

At the Bondi Beach finish, another six-member team from The P.A. People deployed nine distributed PA systems across Queen Elizabeth II Drive, the Bondi Pavilion precinct, and Bondi Beach Park.

Three primary systems provided music, video, audio, and live MC commentary for spectators near the finish chute and pavilion areas. Three additional systems along Queen Elizabeth II Drive broadcasted recorded information and facility updates, while a further three systems along Campbell Parade and within Bondi Beach Park played transport and event messaging.

Each system was equipped for local announcements and featured an emergency override capability from the audio control position to ensure public safety.

A Coordinated Technical Effort

Through careful planning and execution, The P.A. People once again demonstrated their expertise in large-scale event delivery, providing high-quality sound coverage and robust communication networks across both ends of the iconic Voltaren City2Surf.